Gig workers call for nationwide strike on December 31 over labour conditions

Gig economy delivery partners across India are preparing to continue a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025, targeting major platforms including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart. The industrial action, organized by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), follows a previous walkout on December 25. The strike affects operations in metropolitan areas and tier-2 cities as workers demand changes to current operational models and compensation structures.

The unions represent delivery workers who cite falling net earnings and unpredictable work schedules as primary reasons for the strike. Specific objections have been raised against ultra-fast delivery mandates, such as 10-minute windows, which workers claim impact road safety. The protest also focuses on platform management practices, including the arbitrary blocking of worker IDs without prior notice or an appeals process.

Workers are calling for the establishment of transparent pay structures that account for actual distance traveled and time spent on tasks. Additional demands include the implementation of mandatory rest breaks, the provision of safety gear, and consistent work allocation algorithms. The unions have highlighted "unchecked algorithmic control" as a factor that shifts operational risks from the companies to the individual delivery partners while tightening delivery deadlines.

The strike occurs shortly after the implementation of the revised Code on Social Security on November 21, 2025. This new legal framework requires digital aggregators to contribute between 1% and 2% of their annual turnover to a Social Security Fund, with a ceiling of 5% of total payments made to workers. This fund is designed to provide health insurance, accident coverage, and maternity benefits. The government has also introduced Aadhaar-linked universal account numbers to track these benefits across different platforms.

Union leadership maintains that while the social security fund is a relevant development, it does not address immediate structural issues regarding minimum earnings or grievance redressal. The TGPWU and IFAT are urging central and state governments to enforce stricter labor protections and formally recognize the right of gig workers to collective bargaining. Platform companies have noted that the new regulations provide a clearer legal pathway, but the unions argue that further intervention is necessary to ensure workplace safety and income stability.

