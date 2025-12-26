Government cracks down on ‘dark patterns’ as consumer complaints surge on e-commerce platforms

The Union government has stepped up its scrutiny of deceptive online practices, commonly known as “dark patterns”, as consumer complaints on e-commerce and digital platforms continue to rise. Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said the ministry is proactively identifying and addressing such tactics that mislead users into unintended actions.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards to mark National Consumer Day in New Delhi, Joshi said companies are constantly devising new ways to manipulate user behaviour online, but the government remains vigilant. He noted that the ministry regularly receives reports of emerging dark patterns and takes swift action to address them.

To curb such practices, the consumer affairs ministry has formally identified 13 dark patterns, including subscription traps and persistent nagging, and issued detailed guidelines in November 2023 to regulate unfair trade practices across digital platforms. These guidelines aim to ensure transparency and protect consumer choice in online transactions.

Joshi also highlighted the government’s push towards faster and more efficient grievance redressal through digital systems. Referring to e-Jagriti, a unified online platform launched in January 2025, he said more than 1.4 lakh consumer cases have been filed and a similar number resolved within the year, reflecting improved disposal timelines.

According to official data, district consumer commissions have collectively handled over 1.19 lakh cases, with more than 1.20 lakh resolved, including thousands settled within five months of filing. Hybrid video conferencing has enabled over 90,000 hearings nationwide, improving access to justice for consumers in remote areas and even NRIs.

Between April and mid-December 2025, the National Consumer Helpline facilitated refunds worth ₹42.6 crore across 30 sectors by resolving more than 63,800 refund-related complaints. The helpline is accessible in 17 regional languages via calls, WhatsApp, email, the NCH app and the 1915 short code.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has also issued 452 class action notices and imposed penalties exceeding ₹2.13 crore, including significant action against coaching institutes. The government has urged e-commerce firms to conduct self-audits against dark patterns within a three-month window, reinforcing its message of stricter compliance and consumer-first digital practices.

