Delhi HC reserves order in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute involving Karisma Kapoor’s children

In their pleadings, the children reportedly made strong allegations against Priya Sachdev Kapur, describing her as an “acute gambler” and likening her to Cinderella’s stepmother.

Industrialist and Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in June this year, triggering a legal battle over his estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate.

A plea was filed by Kapur’s children with Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan—alleging that Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, had forged his will. The Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the matter on December 24 but reserved its order, according to media reports.

Samaira and Kiaan approached the court seeking a share in the estate and questioned the authenticity of the will, claiming it had been forged and fabricated. They further alleged that the signature on the document was not genuine.

As per reports, Justice Jyoti Singh noted that all written submissions from the parties had been formally taken on record and clarified that no further filings would be accepted before the verdict is delivered.

During the proceedings, Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, as per a TOI media report, had also approached the Delhi High Court, stating that she found it implausible that her son would exclude her entirely from his will while leaving his personal estate solely to Priya.

The petition further stated that it was inconceivable that Sunjay would not have at least clarified in writing his intention to leave nothing to his mother, particularly when the will made no mention of her despite her not holding ownership in the company allegedly left to Priya. It also noted that Sunjay and Priya had been facing marital issues since May 2023, making it unlikely, according to the plea, that she would have been named the sole beneficiary of his personal estate, added the media reports.

Media reports also cited claims that Priya had transferred assets overseas or concealed parts of the estate. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Sachdev Kapur, told the court that a complete list of assets along with supporting documents had already been submitted.

Nayar also disputed claims that Sunjay earned Rs 60 crore annually, calling the figure inaccurate. He further submitted that corporate decisions taken after Kapur’s death were based on an email sent from Rani Kapur’s account shortly after the industrialist’s demise. He rejected allegations that the disputed will was modelled on Priya’s own will executed by Rani Kapur in 2024, noting that the document was already part of the court record.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan, argued that the will contained several inconsistencies and raised serious suspicion. He also sought an interim injunction to restrain Priya from dealing with or disposing of the estate, as per reports.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 9:34 AM