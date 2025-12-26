Google to allow users to change Gmail addresses as new feature rolls out

Gmail users will not be able to change or delete their new Gmail address for 12 months after making a change.

Google is preparing to roll out a new feature that will allow users to change their @gmail.com email address, marking a significant shift from its long-standing policy, according to details published on a Google support page. The company stated that it is gradually rolling out a new process that will let users update their Google Account email address even if it ends with @gmail.com. Until now, most Gmail users were not permitted to change their email addresses, while those using third-party email IDs linked to Google accounts had that option.

According to information shared on the support page, users will soon be able to switch their existing @gmail.com address to a new one with a different username while continuing to use the same Google account. Google informed users that once a Gmail address is changed, the old email address will automatically become an alias, meaning emails sent to both the old and new addresses will be delivered to the same inbox. Users will also be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive and Google Play using either email address.

The company stated that none of the user’s data will be affected by the change. Photos, emails, messages and files associated with the account will remain intact. Google also informed users that the old Gmail address will continue to be owned by them and cannot be claimed or reused by another person.

However, the feature will come with certain limitations. Users will not be able to change or delete their new Gmail address for 12 months after making a change. Each account will be allowed to change its @gmail.com address only three times, allowing a total of four Gmail addresses per account. Google also stated that some older services, such as calendar events created before the change, may continue to display the old email address.

While the feature is not yet available to all users, Google said it is being rolled out gradually. Once enabled for an account, users will be able to change their Gmail address through the My Account settings page, according to the support documentation.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 10:32 AM