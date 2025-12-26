India ships more utility vehicles than cars in November, FY26 may see shift

In the passenger car segment, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai together account for around 81 per cent of exports so far this fiscal year.

India’s growing domestic appetite for SUVs, MPVs and MUVs is now being reflected in overseas shipments, with utility vehicle exports surpassing passenger car exports for the first time, according to industry data. November 2025 marked the first month in which utility vehicles exceeded cars across categories, with utility vehicle exports at 42,993 units compared with passenger car exports of 40,519 units, as per data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Passenger cars had traditionally dominated India’s vehicle export basket. In FY24, passenger car exports stood at 4.3 lakh units, while utility vehicle exports were at 2.3 lakh units. The gap has narrowed significantly in the current fiscal year. Between April and November 2025, passenger car exports rose to 3.04 lakh units from 2.71 lakh units in the same period a year earlier, while utility vehicle exports increased to 2.88 lakh units from 2.22 lakh units.

According to a report by The Times of India, the trend is likely to push utility vehicles ahead of cars on a full-year basis, with FY26 expected to be the first year in which utility vehicle exports overtake passenger car exports annually.

Maruti Suzuki remains the largest vehicle exporter from India, contributing over 47 per cent of all passenger vehicles shipped overseas, including cars, utility vehicles and vans. In the passenger car segment, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai together account for around 81 per cent of exports so far this fiscal year.

In the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki leads the market, followed by Nissan, Toyota and Hyundai. Maruti’s total utility vehicle exports are nearly equal to the combined shipments of all other manufacturers in the segment. Sub-four-metre SUVs account for about 62 per cent of total utility vehicle exports. While exports of electric vehicles are increasing, compact models continue to dominate, with eight of the 10 most-exported passenger vehicles from India measuring under four metres in length.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 11:44 AM