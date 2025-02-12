Maaza becomes Coca-Cola's 3rd billion-dollar brand in India

"The refranchising program that we've had in place continues to move ahead. And India is no different from other parts of the world. We look for a certain profile of partner, those who are as ambitious as we are to capture the opportunity, who have the capital, and who have the ability to build capability over time. And we believe that our new partner there ticks the box very handsomely on all of these attributes. So you can just think of it as another chapter in the refranchising program, not just for India but for those remaining in our portfolio. And the Indian market has got a tremendous amount of runway ahead. The environment there is pretty vibrant, tremendously competitive set. And we believe that the Jubilant Group coming in is going to add tremendously to our abilities to continue to step change our execution in the marketplace," John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer of The Coca-Cola Company said.