“Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar”: Mukesh Ambani calls on youth to lead India’s push in global tech race

Ambani warned that shifting geopolitical dynamics have intensified challenges for developing nations, especially in sectors that will shape the future of the global economy.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday called on India’s youth to take the lead in securing the country’s position in a rapidly evolving global technological landscape. Speaking at the 13th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar, Ambani said the next decade will be defined by fierce competition in emerging technologies, and India’s young talent must be at the forefront.

Addressing graduates, Ambani highlighted the contrast between global economic sluggishness and India’s robust momentum. While the world economy is expanding at under 2%, India is growing at nearly 8%, he noted. Despite uncertainty and weakening confidence worldwide, he said India remains “bubbling with growth and self-confidence.”

Ambani warned that shifting geopolitical dynamics have intensified challenges for developing nations, especially in sectors that will shape the future of the global economy. For India, he stressed, the priority must be building deep capabilities in critical and emerging technologies.

He identified artificial intelligence, new energy, nuclear fusion, biotechnology and space technology as areas where India cannot afford to lag. “Right now there is stiff global competition in these sectors. In this space, jo jeeta wahi sikandar,” he said, expressing confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, “Bharat will win, surge ahead, and change the world.”

The Reliance Industries chairman also reflected on the growing influence of artificial intelligence, referencing the rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. While technology can supply ready answers, he said, true leadership will be shaped by the ability to ask the right questions. “In today’s world, ChatGPT can give you answers, but only you can ask the right questions. In the age of AI, the person with the most answers is smart, but the person with the best questions is the best leader.”

In his role as Founder-President and Chairman of PDEU’s Board of Governors, Ambani underscored the responsibility carried by the new graduating cohort. Calling them “torchbearers of India’s aspirations,” he said their success reflects the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians. He urged them to embrace innovation, lifelong learning and a spirit of national service as they step into what he described as the “university of life.”

Celebrating the milestone, he applauded the graduates’ accomplishments and enthusiasm. “Today is your day… I see the excitement and deep sense of achievement,” he said.

Ambani concluded with a call to action, encouraging the students to align their ambitions with India’s broader developmental goals. “Today, we pledge to our PM that we are even more determined to do better, make India prouder and PDEU greater in the years to come,” he said.

The address reinforced Ambani’s broader message: as the global tech race accelerates, India’s youth will play a defining role in shaping the country’s economic and technological future.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 7:20 PM