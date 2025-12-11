Piyush Goyal pegs Kolhapuri chappals’ export potential at $1 billion as Prada seals artisan tie-up

Speaking at the India–Italy Business Forum plenary session in Mumbai, Goyal said the partnership marked a significant moment for Indian artisans.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday spotlighted the global potential of India’s traditional footwear industry, asserting that Kolhapuri chappals alone could become a $1-billion export category. His remarks come on the heels of Italian luxury major Prada announcing a collaboration with artisan groups in Maharashtra and Karnataka to produce a limited-edition collection of Kolhapuri sandals for global markets.

Speaking at the India–Italy Business Forum plenary session in Mumbai, Goyal said the partnership marked a significant moment for Indian artisans. “Kolhapuri chappals have an export potential of $1 billion. Our craftsmen and artisans will work together to make this a global brand,” he said, welcoming Prada’s decision to manufacture the sandals locally and take them overseas.

Prada to Retail Indian-Made Kolhapuris Globally

Prada plans to produce 2,000 pairs of limited-edition Kolhapuri sandals using a mix of Indian craftsmanship and Italian design expertise, Lorenzo Bertelli, a senior Prada executive, told Reuters. Each pair is expected to carry a price tag of around €800 (about $930).

The collection will be manufactured through partnerships with two state-backed bodies in Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is expected to launch in February next year, across 40 Prada stores worldwide as well as the brand’s online platform.

The move follows a controversy earlier this year when Prada showcased sandal designs in Milan that bore strong resemblance to Kolhapuris. The images went viral, triggering criticism from Indian artisans and political leaders over cultural appropriation. The brand later acknowledged the inspiration and began exploring a formal partnership with artisan clusters.

Goyal, Tajani Discuss Trade Push, India–EU FTA

During his Mumbai visit, Goyal also held talks with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani, with both leaders outlining plans to bolster bilateral economic engagement.

Tajani said India and Italy aim to scale their annual trade volume to €20 billion by 2029. On the broader India–EU trade deal, Goyal said negotiators are scheduled to meet again in the first or second week of January, noting that while “significant progress has been made,” the agreement depends on resolving the remaining discussion points. “No area of divergence is left,” he said.

Tajani expressed optimism that the India–EU free trade agreement (FTA) could be concluded in the first half of 2026. “We want to import more from India. We are working hard for reasonable solutions on tariffs,” he said, adding that Italy would support efforts to strengthen economic ties.

The developments come as India increasingly looks to leverage its traditional craft clusters for global luxury markets, with Goyal emphasising the role of international collaborations in expanding exports and creating high-value opportunities for artisans.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 7:13 PM