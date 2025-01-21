Meta confirms it will continue using fact checkers outside the U.S. 'for now'

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has confirmed it will continue using its existing fact-checking program outside the United States "for now," despite moving to a community-based notes system in its home market, according to a Bloomberg report.
Nicola Mendelsohn, Meta's head of global business, spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos and stressed that "nothing [is] changing in the rest of the world at the moment," while the U.S. program adapts to the new approach.
Over the past few years, Meta introduced fact-checking measures in response to widespread criticism regarding the platform's role in the dissemination of misinformation.
However, following the U.S. transition to a new administration, the tech giant announced earlier this month that it would begin phasing out its fact-checkers domestically in favour of a community-powered notes system, similar to what is currently used by Elon Musk's social media platform, X.
Mendelsohn acknowledged in a Bloomberg report that Meta "will see how that goes as we move it out over the year," hinting that the community note program could be rolled out globally once its efficacy in the U.S is determined.
However, the company may face regulatory challenges in certain regions, such as Europe, where the Digital Services Act (DSA) places strict requirements on digital platforms to curb the spread of misleading or deceptive content.