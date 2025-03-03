Meta cracks down on leaks, fires 20 employees for sharing confidential information

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has fired approximately 20 employees for leaking internal company information, reinforcing its strict policies against unauthorized disclosures. The company warned that more terminations could follow as it continues investigating leaks.
“We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent. We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more. We take this seriously, and will continue to take action when we identify leaks,” Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold told The Verge.
As per the reports, Meta has been grappling with an increasing number of leaks in recent months, including reports detailing private meetings, one of which was led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Ironically, even a company-wide warning about leaks was itself leaked to the public. Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth acknowledged the challenge but said Meta was “making progress on catching people.”
The company has not disclosed the specific nature of the leaked information or the individuals involved. However, this crackdown comes amid a wave of internal changes, including layoffs, policy shifts and the shutdown of diversity programs. Many employees are already discontented, and this latest move could further deepen frustrations within the workforce.
Despite the internal backlash, Bosworth believes leaks are counterproductive. “People think, ‘If this gets out, it will force the company to change things.’ But actually, the opposite is more likely,” he said in a recent meeting.