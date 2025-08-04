DLF’s Q1 revenue hits Rs 2,981 crore, net profit climbs 19% amid strong housing demand

ADVERTISEMENT
DLF Limited on Monday announced Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2026. The real estate company's consolidated revenue increased by 72.3% while profit after tax witnessed a 19% jump year-on-year during the same period.
DLF's Q1FY26 revenue stood at Rs 2,981 crore compared to Rs 1,730 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The Gurugram-headquartered company's net profit stood at Rs 766 crore, while the EBITDA stood at Rs 628 crore during the quarter.
New sales bookings for the first quarter stood at Rs 11,425 crore, reporting a 78% year-on-year growth, and the net cash position stood at Rs 7,980 crore in Q1FY26.
DLF said it is buoyant on the prospects of the housing demand, driven by " resilient economy, growth-oriented policies of the government & central bank, increasing desire for home ownership, and strong preference towards large, credible and branded players".
The real estate firm clocked a consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited at Rs 1,739 crore; EBITDA stood at Rs 1,356 crore, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 14%; consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 593 crore, a y-o-y growth of 26%.
"We continue to witness strong demand for our portfolio, leading to healthy occupancy levels at 94%. We commissioned an additional block of ~ 1.1 msf at DLF Downtown during the quarter, cementing our presence in the growing commercial market of Chennai," it added.
As of June 30, 2025, sales bookings for DLF’s marquee projects stood at impressive figures: The Camellias at Rs 11,985 crore, The Dahlias at Rs 14,194 crore, Arbour + Privana (South, West, and North) combined at Rs 31,810 crore, One Midtown at Rs 3,980 crore, and the North & Metro portfolio at Rs 3,980 crore.
Recently, DLF launched a 4.7 million sq. ft. luxury project with an estimated sales potential of Rs 11,000 crore. Looking ahead, the company has an aggressive pipeline with plans to launch a 5.5 million sq. ft. super-luxury project valued at Rs 37,500 crore in sales potential. Additionally, DLF is set to introduce a 29 million sq. ft. luxury project (sales potential: Rs 74,000 crore), a 2.3 million sq. ft. premium project (Rs 2,000 crore), and a 0.2 million sq. ft. commercial project with expected sales potential of Rs 1,000 crore in the coming quarters.