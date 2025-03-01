            

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May 2025, netizens say 'end of an era'

Existing Skype users can effortlessly shift to Microsoft Teams without any disruptions. By using their current login credentials, they can access Teams seamlessly, with all messages, group chats, and contacts automatically carried over.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2025 12:13 PM
Launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized digital communication, introducing millions to free internet calling and video conferencing. (Image: X)

After over two decades of connecting people worldwide, Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue Skype in May 2025.

The messaging and video call platform will be retired as Microsoft shifts focus to its more integrated business tool, Microsoft Teams.

Skype took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the official announcement.

The tech giant has assured users of a seamless transition—existing Skype credentials will work on Teams, and all messages, contacts, and group chats will automatically carry over.

Additionally, users who prefer to move on from Microsoft's ecosystem will have the option to export their data before the service is phased out, according to media reports.

End of an iconic era

Launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized digital communication, introducing millions to free internet calling and video conferencing.

From long-distance relationships to international business calls, the platform became synonymous with virtual conversations.

However, as competition from Zoom, WhatsApp, and Discord intensified—and Microsoft pushed Teams as a professional alternative—Skype gradually lost its dominance.

Netizens react

The news has triggered a wave of nostalgia on social media, where users are mourning the end of an internet staple.

Gaming chat platform Discord paid tribute, posting: "Thank you for walking so we could run. RIP to the OG gaming chat app."

Other users shared their sentimental reactions.


Tags
First Published on Mar 1, 2025 12:09 PM

