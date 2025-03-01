Microsoft to shut down Skype in May 2025, netizens say 'end of an era'

ADVERTISEMENT
After over two decades of connecting people worldwide, Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue Skype in May 2025.
The messaging and video call platform will be retired as Microsoft shifts focus to its more integrated business tool, Microsoft Teams.
Skype took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the official announcement.
Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available. Over the coming days you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected with all your chats and contacts. Thank you for being part of Skype pic.twitter.com/EZ2wJLOQ1a— Skype (@Skype) February 28, 2025
The tech giant has assured users of a seamless transition—existing Skype credentials will work on Teams, and all messages, contacts, and group chats will automatically carry over.
Additionally, users who prefer to move on from Microsoft's ecosystem will have the option to export their data before the service is phased out, according to media reports.
End of an iconic era
Launched in 2003, Skype revolutionized digital communication, introducing millions to free internet calling and video conferencing.
From long-distance relationships to international business calls, the platform became synonymous with virtual conversations.
However, as competition from Zoom, WhatsApp, and Discord intensified—and Microsoft pushed Teams as a professional alternative—Skype gradually lost its dominance.
Netizens react
The news has triggered a wave of nostalgia on social media, where users are mourning the end of an internet staple.
Gaming chat platform Discord paid tribute, posting: "Thank you for walking so we could run. RIP to the OG gaming chat app."
thank you for walking so we could run 😭rip to the og gaming chat app https://t.co/YQusowFtep— Discord (@discord) February 28, 2025
Other users shared their sentimental reactions.
The end of an era. Skype was the first technology that truly amazed me.— Matthew Kupfer (@Matthew_Kupfer) February 28, 2025
At 17, I used it to video call a friend from #Kyrgyzstan. That friendship helped spark my interest in Central Asia & Eastern Europe, which eventually led to my career in journalism. https://t.co/l6015pyDAC
My wife and I were long distance for 5 years before we got married. Skype was the Steve Kerr of our relationship back in those days! Big time #RolePlayer https://t.co/0JXVFbMIC0— Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsBU) March 1, 2025
Genuinely insane that skype is shutting down, I literally used this since I was a kid... sad to see it shutdown https://t.co/t0QzbtCyc8— Aria (@AriaDeviluke) March 1, 2025
I never thought I would actually feel sentimental about an app being shut down, but here we are https://t.co/PSdERmaFdD— Rania // underflowR (@underflowR) February 28, 2025
Bye Bye https://t.co/FVINp6Vrcj pic.twitter.com/NIov0Tbtkv— Key 🔑 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ (@Thatchawanon_N) March 1, 2025