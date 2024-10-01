M&M reports 24% growth in SUV sales in September FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 51,061 SUVs in September, reporting a 24% growth in contrast with 41,267 units in September 2024. Additionally, total vehicles saw a growth of 165 to 87,839 in September 2024.
M&M has sold 2,60,210 units of SUVs so far this year. Last fiscal, the company sold 2,14,914 units in the sixth-month period.
In the passenger vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 51,062 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24%, and overall, 52,590 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,706.
The total export of the vehicles stood at 3,027 in September 2024.
However, Mahindra's Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) of less than 3 tonnes witnessed a 13% drop in sales in September FY25 to 3,444. In September FY24, the company sold 3,941 units of the same category.
The company has also posted a 3% decline in sales in the LCV 2T-3.5T category to 16,988 units in September FY25.
Sales of LCVs above 3.5 tonnes vehicles were up by 25% in September 2024 as against 2,618 in September 2023.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 51062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform. With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry-leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection, and a premium cabin experience, VEERO is set to disrupt the LCV<3.5ton space and has received a very positive response from the market. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October".