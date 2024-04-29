Navratna introduces laughter challenge with Kapil Sharma and on-screen family members on board

Navratna, the ayurvedic cool oil from the house of Emami Ltd throws up a laughter challenge this summer as Kapil Sharma comes on board the brand along with his onscreen family members (from the Kapil Sharma Show) Kiku Sharda, Gaurav Gera and Sumona Chakravarti.

In a series of new TV ads and digital content, Navratna Oil introduces a burst of cool comic relief with Sharma and his band of quirky accomplices, stated the company. Together, they tackle the everyday chaos and challenges encountered by common man as they present Navratna Oil as “Thandak Ka Badshah, Raahat Ka Raja.” A two-minute champi (head massage) with Navratna Oil offers relief and relaxation leaving one “thanda thanda cool cool."

Harsha V. Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director, Emami Limited, said, “We are delighted to onboard Kapil Sharma and his quirky team for our brand Navratna Ayurvedic Oil. Humour is well known for being a stress buster and Kapil’s brand of humour has been doing just that for over a decade across demographics. The pairing of Kapil Sharma & team with Navratna, which is India’s #1 cool oil that provides relief from daily stress to its millions of consumers, is one of the best fitments that a brand can envisage. To appeal to our evolving target audience, we strongly feel that this new approach of delivering the brand message will work effectively for us.”