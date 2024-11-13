            

      Noise's ad and marketing spends surge to Rs 286 crore in FY 24

      Noise's employee benefit increased 53 percent to Rs 78 crore, including Rs 6 crore as ESOP cost

      By  Storyboard18Nov 13, 2024 9:52 AM
      Noise's ad and marketing spends surge to Rs 286 crore in FY 24
      Noise posted a revenue from operations of Rs 1,431 crore in FY 24

      Gadget company Noise spent Rs 286 crore on marketing and advertising in fiscal year 2024. The company posted a revenue from operations of Rs 1,431 crore in FY 24--0.4 percent rise year-on-year.

      According to a report by Entrackr, the income from sales of wearables gadgets attributed 79.8 percent to the overall revenue. The sale of audio accounted for 19.7 percent.

      Scrap, allied services, and interest income took the overall revenue to Rs 1,440 crore in FY 24.

      The gadget company's employee benefit increased 53 percent to Rs 78 crore, including Rs 6 crore as ESOP cost. The warranty, freight, legal, and other overheads pushed its overall expenditure to Rs 1,460 crore in FY 24.

      Noise's ROCE and EBITDA margin stood at 5.36 percent and 0.83 percent. Entrackr report added that Noise spent Rs 1.02 to earn a rupee in FY 24.

      Last fiscal, Noise incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary Noise Lab Co. in China. The firm had current assets of Rs 773.26 crore, including cash and balances of Rs 85.4 crore.

      The company announced its maiden funding from audio giant Bose in FY 24.

      Noise competitor boAt also reported a flat growth in FY 24. The company’s revenue declined by 5 percent to Rs 3,122 crore in FY24, but it achieved a positive EBITDA in FY24.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 13, 2024 9:52 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      RK Swamy's net profit declines by 62% to Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25

      RK Swamy's net profit declines by 62% to Rs 2.13 crore in Q2 FY25

      Brand Marketing

      Pernod Ricard ups ad spend to Rs 845 cr in FY2024

      Pernod Ricard ups ad spend to Rs 845 cr in FY2024

      Brand Marketing

      Star India incurs Rs 12,548 crore net loss in FY24, cites ICC contract as reason

      Star India incurs Rs 12,548 crore net loss in FY24, cites ICC contract as reason

      Brand Marketing

      E-commerce recorded $14 billion GMV this festive season, reveals Redseer's report

      E-commerce recorded $14 billion GMV this festive season, reveals Redseer's report

      Brand Marketing

      FSSAI directs e-commerce food operators to ensure minimum shelf life of 45 days

      FSSAI directs e-commerce food operators to ensure minimum shelf life of 45 days

      Brand Marketing

      ENIL digital revenues at Rs 15.4 cr in Q2FY25,representing 21.4% of total radio revenue

      ENIL digital revenues at Rs 15.4 cr in Q2FY25,representing 21.4% of total radio revenue

      Brand Marketing

      Global media advisor MediaSense acquires creative and media advisory specialists R3

      Global media advisor MediaSense acquires creative and media advisory specialists R3