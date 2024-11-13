Noise's ad and marketing spends surge to Rs 286 crore in FY 24

ADVERTISEMENT
Gadget company Noise spent Rs 286 crore on marketing and advertising in fiscal year 2024. The company posted a revenue from operations of Rs 1,431 crore in FY 24--0.4 percent rise year-on-year.
According to a report by Entrackr, the income from sales of wearables gadgets attributed 79.8 percent to the overall revenue. The sale of audio accounted for 19.7 percent.
Scrap, allied services, and interest income took the overall revenue to Rs 1,440 crore in FY 24.
The gadget company's employee benefit increased 53 percent to Rs 78 crore, including Rs 6 crore as ESOP cost. The warranty, freight, legal, and other overheads pushed its overall expenditure to Rs 1,460 crore in FY 24.
Noise's ROCE and EBITDA margin stood at 5.36 percent and 0.83 percent. Entrackr report added that Noise spent Rs 1.02 to earn a rupee in FY 24.
Last fiscal, Noise incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary Noise Lab Co. in China. The firm had current assets of Rs 773.26 crore, including cash and balances of Rs 85.4 crore.
The company announced its maiden funding from audio giant Bose in FY 24.
Noise competitor boAt also reported a flat growth in FY 24. The company’s revenue declined by 5 percent to Rs 3,122 crore in FY24, but it achieved a positive EBITDA in FY24.