PepsiCo names Ram Krishnan as CEO, North America

Additional teams reporting to Krishnan include: Foods and Beverages Field Sales; Strategic Partnerships and Franchise; PepsiCo's newly integrated Texoma region, where they are piloting combined Foods and Beverages operations; Global Foodservice; and PepsiCo Canada.

PepsiCo has announced a series of organizational changes.

Ram Krishnan will become CEO, PepsiCo North America, effective December 28, 2025. He will take on an agenda accelerating the integration of Foods and Beverages operations, where it creates value and enables PepsiCo to better meet the needs of both consumers and customers, highlighted the company in its statement.

Krishnan has a strong record of success at PepsiCo, most recently building momentum in US Beverages through portfolio innovation and go-to-market transformation.

Krishnan’s organization will include:

- Rachel Ferdinando, who will remain CEO of PepsiCo's US Foods Category

- Mike Del Pozzo, who will be promoted to President of PepsiCo's US Beverages Category and join the PepsiCo Executive Committee

- Gregg Roden, who will continue to lead the North America Supply Chain team

- Bryan Santee, who will lead the US Commercial and Go-To-Market teams as Chief Commercial Officer, US

Steven Williams, who has served as CEO of PepsiCo North America for the past year, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman, Global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Corporate Affairs, effective December 28, 2025.

In this new role, Williams will focus on building a unified PepsiCo selling organization, developing a global strategy to accelerate growth for their away-from-home business, and engaging stakeholders to support their growth in the US and around the world.

Athina Kanioura has been appointed CEO of Latin America Foods, in addition to her role as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, effective December 28, 2025.

She will succeed Paula Santilli, who will retire after a 35-year career at PepsiCo.

Kanioura has played a key role in shaping PepsiCo's strategy and leading PepsiCo's global capabilities transformation, and brings extensive experience in transformation and technology. Under her leadership, Latin America Foods will continue to innovate with digital-first solutions, leverage AI, and pilot new culinary initiatives that excite consumers, added the company in its statement.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 8:40 AM