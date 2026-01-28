Google rolls out new theft protection features to make stolen Android phones harder to misuse

Google said that new Android devices activated in the country will automatically enable two core features.

Google has announced a new set of theft protection features for Android devices, saying the updates are designed to make stolen phones significantly less useful to criminals and reduce the risk of financial fraud, identity theft and unauthorised access to personal data.

In a blog post published on January 27, Google’s Android security team said the company is rolling out multiple upgrades that strengthen device security before, during and after a theft attempt. The features will arrive across different Android versions, with some launching on Android 16 and others becoming available on devices running Android 10 and above.

One of the key changes focuses on authentication controls. While Android already locks a device after multiple failed unlock attempts, Google said users will now be able to manage this behaviour more directly. A new setting allows users to turn the Failed Authentication Lock feature on or off, offering greater flexibility while maintaining security protections.

Google is also expanding its biometric security framework through Identity Check. The feature, which was introduced earlier, requires biometric authentication such as fingerprint or face recognition when users attempt to access sensitive functions outside trusted locations. According to the company, Identity Check has now been extended to all apps and features that rely on Android’s biometric prompt, meaning third-party banking apps and Google’s own Password Manager will automatically receive enhanced protection when a device is used away from familiar locations.

Additional safeguards have been introduced to counter PIN and pattern guessing. Android will now increase lockout times after repeated failed unlock attempts, making brute-force attacks more difficult. At the same time, the system will not penalise repeated identical incorrect entries, which Google said is intended to prevent accidental lockouts caused by children or others repeatedly entering the same wrong PIN.

Google has also upgraded Android’s recovery tools. The Remote Lock feature, which allows users to lock a lost or stolen phone from any browser via android.com/lock, now includes an optional security question. The company said this ensures that only the rightful owner can trigger a remote lock, reducing the risk of misuse during recovery.

The most significant shift comes in the form of default-on theft protection in Brazil. Google said that new Android devices activated in the country will automatically enable two core features. Theft Detection Lock uses on-device AI to identify sudden movements associated with snatch-and-run thefts and immediately locks the screen, while Remote Lock will function even if users have not previously configured the feature.

Although the default-on protections are currently limited to Brazil, Google said the move reflects a broader direction for Android security, with stronger built-in safeguards expected to be enabled from day one in more markets over time.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 14:34:53 IST