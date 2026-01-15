OpenAI inks multi-year compute deal with Cerebras valued at over $10 billion

OpenAI has entered into a multi-year agreement with AI chipmaker Cerebras to secure large-scale computing capacity as demand for faster and more responsive AI systems continues to grow. Under the deal, Cerebras will provide 750 megawatts of compute to OpenAI starting this year and extending through 2028.

The agreement is valued at more than $10 billion, according to reports by TechCrunch and Reuters citing sources familiar with the matter. Both companies have indicated that the partnership is focused on improving performance for OpenAI’s users by accelerating workloads that currently require longer processing times.

Also read: Mira Murati’s thinking machines loses co-founders as senior leaders return to OpenAI

Cerebras, which designs specialised chips and systems built specifically for artificial intelligence, has positioned its technology as an alternative to traditional GPU-based infrastructure. The company claims its systems can deliver faster inference compared to conventional hardware, an advantage that has gained prominence as AI applications increasingly move toward real-time interactions.

Founded more than a decade ago, Cerebras has seen its profile rise sharply since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 and the subsequent surge in AI adoption. While the company filed for an initial public offering in 2024, the listing has been delayed multiple times. During this period, Cerebras has continued to attract significant investor interest and is reportedly in discussions to raise an additional $1 billion at a valuation of around $22 billion.

Also read: Dell prepares employees for ‘biggest transformation’ as company unifies systems in 2026

OpenAI already has close ties to the chipmaker. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is an investor in Cerebras, and the AI company had previously explored the possibility of acquiring it. The latest agreement further deepens the relationship as OpenAI seeks to diversify and strengthen its compute infrastructure.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 10:03 AM