2 dead, 80 injured as violent youth protests rock Kathmandu, Army deployed

Nepal’s capital descended into chaos on Monday as large-scale demonstrations against a government-imposed social media ban spiralled into violence, leaving at least two people dead and more than 80 injured.

The protests, led largely by Gen-Z demonstrators, erupted after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s administration enforced a blanket ban on major social media platforms last week. Rights groups have condemned the move as an attempt to stifle free speech, while the government maintains the ban is intended to force platforms to register with authorities.

The clashes escalated when protesters stormed the Parliament building in Kathmandu. Police used force to disperse the crowds, with reports confirming that two demonstrators died of bullet injuries sustained during the unrest. A city-wide curfew has since been imposed, and the army has been deployed to restore order.

Minister for Communication and Information, Prithvi Subba Gurung, defended the decision, stating that nearly two dozen platforms — including X, Facebook and Instagram — had been repeatedly asked to register but failed to comply. TikTok was exempted from the ban after completing registration in Kathmandu.

Protests, spearheaded by rights group Hami Nepal, began at Kathmandu’s Maitighar and quickly spread to Pokhara. Demonstrators carried placards and chanted slogans, accusing the government of curbing dissent. The anger had been building online, where hashtags such as #NepoBabies and #NepoKid had trended in recent days before the ban took effect.