India’s jobless rate at 2%, lowest among G20 nations: Govt cites WEF report

India’s unemployment rate stands at just 2%, the lowest among G20 nations, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted the figures while outlining the government’s efforts to boost job creation and skilling.
Mandaviya said the National Career Service (NCS) platform is evolving into a one-stop solution for employment-related services. The portal has nearly 52 lakh registered employers, 5.79 crore job seekers, and has mobilized over 7.22 crore vacancies. At present, it lists more than 44 lakh active vacancies. Over the past year, the ministry signed MoUs with 10 organisations, including Amazon and Swiggy, which have already mobilized close to five lakh vacancies.
The minister also underscored five key government schemes with a combined budget outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore to support employment generation, skilling, and workforce opportunities. Highlighting Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), which has been allocated Rs 99,446 crore, Mandaviya reiterated that the scheme is designed to incentivise the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs within two years, including 1.92 crore for first-time entrants into the workforce.
As part of this, the government recently approved the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, branded as PM-VBRY, to directly encourage job creation. Under the scheme, newly employed youth will receive incentives of up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments, while employers will get up to Rs 3,000 per month per new hire to support workforce expansion.