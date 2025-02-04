Perplexity AI pursues TikTok US in bold bid for American ownership

ADVERTISEMENT
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed that the company has officially submitted its bid for the United States business of Chinese-owned TikTok, according to a Fox Business report.
The proposed deal, reportedly submitted to TikTok's parent company ByteDance in January, envisions the creation of a combined entity that would unite TikTok US with Perplexity's innovative AI-driven search engine.
In an arrangement designed to placate both private investors and political pressures, the plan includes provisions for U.S. ownership—potentially via warrants granting the American government a 50 percent stake, should the merged company go public, the report added.
Reactions on social media have been as diverse as the proposal itself. While some users expressed skepticism about Perplexity's ability to secure funding, others welcomed the move with a flurry of joyous memes.
Critics questioned whether the startup, relatively new to the competitive tech landscape, could manage such a high-profile acquisition, while supporters celebrated what they see as a promising end to the contentious debate over TikTok's Chinese ownership.
The bid also resonates with previous political sentiments. President Donald Trump has long advocated for American control over TikTok US, even suggesting that figures like Oracle’s Larry Ellison or Tesla’s Elon Musk should take the reins.
Trump’s earlier vision included a joint venture structure that would grant the U.S. a significant equity stake—a demand that Perplexity’s current proposal appears to address.
For Perplexity, the deal represents more than just a high-stakes acquisition; it is a strategic push to challenge search engine giant Google.