Prada in talks to acquire Versace for €1.5 billion

Prada is in discussions to acquire Versace from Capri Holdings for approximately €1.5 billion, a move that would bring together two of Italy’s most iconic luxury fashion brands.
As per the reports, negotiations between Milan-based Prada and Capri Holdings have been ongoing for months, with sources indicating that an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks. However, the final price and timing remain subject to change as discussions continue.
During Prada’s recent fashion show in Milan, co-founder and controlling shareholder Miuccia Prada addressed the speculation, stating, “Everyone is looking.”
Capri, which also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, initially sought around €3 billion for Versace, leading to prolonged negotiations and interest from multiple buyers. Capri had acquired Versace in 2018 for about €1.85 billion, including debt. Capri has been exploring options for Versace following the collapse of its planned $8.5 billion merger with Tapestry, the parent company of Coach. The deal was blocked in October 2024 by a U.S. judge over antitrust concerns, prompting Capri to reassess its strategic direction.
For Prada, the acquisition would mark a significant expansion, strengthening its presence in the global luxury market. Despite a slowdown in the sector, Prada has continued to perform well, due to the success of its Miu Miu brand. The company is also undergoing a leadership transition as Miuccia Prada and co-founder Patrizio Bertelli prepare to pass control to their son, Lorenzo Bertelli.
Alongside its main brand and Miu Miu, Prada also owns the British footwear label Church’s.