      Q2 Results: Blue Dart sales at Rs1,448 Crore; investing in e-commerce distribution

      "We are also investing in the development of strategic ground hubs and delivery centers for B2B and e-commerce distribution," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 12, 2024 8:54 AM
      Blue Dart Express Limited, a leading express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, declared its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

      The company posted Rs 60.76 crore profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations for the same period stood at Rs 1,448.46 crore. Reflecting on the company's performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd., stated, "During the quarter, we achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth, showcasing our robust performance across both established and sunrise sectors. Our increased earnings capacity enables us to strategically invest in expanding our network, including the deployment of new aircraft into our fleet to enhance our service offerings and meet our customers' evolving needs."

      He added, Following this, we are also investing in the development of strategic ground hubs and delivery centers for B2B and e-commerce distribution. These investments are designed to enhance scalability, flexibility, accuracy, and speed across our entire network, driving sustainable future growth. By staying agile and innovative, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver even greater value to our customers."

      Blue Dart is accelerating sustainable growth through its various initiatives, focusing on structural tailwinds in fast-growing geographies and industry sectors, including the megatrend of e-commerce.


      First Published on Nov 12, 2024 8:53 AM

