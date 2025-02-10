Radio Mirchi operator ENIL posts Rs 16 crore profit in Q3 FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (ENIL), the operator of FM radio channel Radio Mirchi, has reported a profit of Rs 16 crore in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 159 crore, up 9 percent year-on-year. According to the Q3 filing, the revenues surged to Rs 154 crore driven by digital and experiential business.
In the nine-month span (April-December), Radio Mirchi's domestic revenue increased by 12.3 percent to Rs 373 crore.
The company's digital business, including Gaana, saw a revenue increase of Rs 15.4 crore in Q3 FY25, comprising 26 percent of radio revenues. The ENIL's digital spending during the quarter stood at Rs 10.5 crore, a decline of 18.4 percent over the previous quarter.
"Q3FY25 was a challenging quarter for the radio industry, impacting radio ad revenues. However, we are pleased with the overall response to the new version of Gaana, which has contributed to a sharp increase in digital revenues during the quarter. At the same time, our ability to create compelling audience experiences and solutions for our partner brands has fueled a 21% growth in experiential business. With Gaana’s enhanced product experience and strategic pricing, we are seeing strong customer adoption, further reinforcing our confidence in growing in the evolving digital landscape. We remain committed to innovation, expansion, and sustained growth, leveraging our strengths in Radio, Digital and non-FCT segments to drive long-term profitable value for all stakeholders," Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL said.