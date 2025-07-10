            

Range Rover unveils motif ahead of electric SUV launch

The Range Rover Motif has been developed as a smaller symbol for where its familiar Range Rover device mark does not fit, such as on a label or as part of a repeating pattern, and within event spaces where an emblem is more appropriate.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 6:05 PM
the motif is a newly introduced checkered ‘Range Rover pattern’, which incorporates the redesigned ‘R’ as a signature element.

JLR has revealed a new motif for Range Rover. The updated emblem, 'Range Rover Motif' features two wide-set, minimalist ‘R’s — and signals a modern, premium direction as Range Rover prepares to debut its first electric SUV later this year.

The motif is part of JLR’s ‘House of Brands’ strategy, which positions Range Rover as a standalone luxury marque alongside Jaguar, Defender, and Discovery. The new motif will be used selectively—on wheel caps, grilles, merchandise, and interior details.

“The Range Rover Motif has been developed as a smaller symbol for where our familiar Range Rover device mark does not fit, such as on a label or as part of a repeating pattern, and within event spaces where an emblem is more appropriate,” Range Rover spokesperson said.

Accompanying the motif is a newly introduced checkered ‘Range Rover pattern’, which incorporates the redesigned ‘R’ as a signature element. Together, the visual updates aim to elevate the brand’s luxury appeal and distinguish Range Rover as a leader in the premium electric SUV segment.


First Published on Jul 10, 2025 5:56 PM

