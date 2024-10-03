Royal Enfield posts 77% growth in exports, sells 7,652 bikes in September

ADVERTISEMENT
Motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield posted 11% year-to-date growth in sales in September 2024. According to the quarterly earnings, Royal Enfield sold 86,978 units last month as compared to 75,580 units sold during the same month in the previous financial year.
Domestically, the sales of the motorbike company surged to 79,326 in September 2024 as against 74,261 in the same month last year.
The maker of Hunter 350 witnesses a 77 percent growth in export. RE exported 7,652 bikes in September while last year in the same month, it exported 4,319 bikes.
Separately, Royal Enfield has introduced wire-spoked tubeless wheels for the newly launched Himalayan 450.
The price of the Himalayan 450 begins at Rs 2.96 lakh with tubeless tyres available for Rs 12,424 for the existing models from October 3 onwards.
The company has also launched lifestyle apparel and riding gear for women due to the rise in women riders in the country. Some of the key offerings, specifically for women riders are 'Street wind jacket' priced at Rs 6,500. The other collections included gloves, boots, etc ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.