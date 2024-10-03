            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • royal-enfield-posts-77-growth-in-exports-sells-7652-bikes-in-september-43878

      Royal Enfield posts 77% growth in exports, sells 7,652 bikes in September

      Domestically, the sales of Royal Enfield surged to 79,326 units in September 2024 as against 74,261 units in the same month last year

      By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2024 12:02 PM
      Royal Enfield posts 77% growth in exports, sells 7,652 bikes in September
      Royal Enfield has introduced wire-spoked tubeless wheels for the newly launched Himalayan 450

      Motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield posted 11% year-to-date growth in sales in September 2024. According to the quarterly earnings, Royal Enfield sold 86,978 units last month as compared to 75,580 units sold during the same month in the previous financial year.

      Domestically, the sales of the motorbike company surged to 79,326 in September 2024 as against 74,261 in the same month last year.

      The maker of Hunter 350 witnesses a 77 percent growth in export. RE exported 7,652 bikes in September while last year in the same month, it exported 4,319 bikes.

      Separately, Royal Enfield has introduced wire-spoked tubeless wheels for the newly launched Himalayan 450.

      The price of the Himalayan 450 begins at Rs 2.96 lakh with tubeless tyres available for Rs 12,424 for the existing models from October 3 onwards.

      The company has also launched lifestyle apparel and riding gear for women due to the rise in women riders in the country. Some of the key offerings, specifically for women riders are 'Street wind jacket' priced at Rs 6,500. The other collections included gloves, boots, etc ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 3, 2024 12:01 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      PwC India and Meta join forces to scale Generative AI solutions with Llama models

      PwC India and Meta join forces to scale Generative AI solutions with Llama models

      Brand Marketing

      Nutraceuticals and ayurvedic products driving growth in the wellness sector: SwopStore

      Nutraceuticals and ayurvedic products driving growth in the wellness sector: SwopStore

      Brand Marketing

      Marico focuses on brand equity, prioritizes consumer franchise growth

      Marico focuses on brand equity, prioritizes consumer franchise growth

      Brand Marketing

      25 percent mobile consumers plan to spend over Rs 50,000 this festive season: Glance’s Festive Report

      25 percent mobile consumers plan to spend over Rs 50,000 this festive season: Glance’s Festive Report

      Brand Marketing

      Aayush Wellness introduces Beauty Vitamins Gummies

      Aayush Wellness introduces Beauty Vitamins Gummies

      Brand Marketing

      Samantha Prabhu invests in D2C wellness startup Secret Alchemist

      Samantha Prabhu invests in D2C wellness startup Secret Alchemist

      Brand Marketing

      Stagwell named global lead for creative campaigns and social content at Adobe

      Stagwell named global lead for creative campaigns and social content at Adobe