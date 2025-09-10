Royal Enfield cuts prices by up to Rs 22,000 across 350cc range after GST reduction

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Enfield has announced price cuts of up to Rs 22,000 across its entire 350cc motorcycle range ahead of the festive season, passing on the full benefit of the recent GST rate reduction to customers.
In a statement, the company said the GST benefit will extend not only to its motorcycle portfolio but also to services, apparel, and accessories.
The Centre recently reduced GST on small cars and two-wheelers up to 350cc from 28% to 18%. By rolling out discounts across its entire 350cc lineup, Royal Enfield is aiming to attract buyers, boost sales, and stay competitive against rivals who are also expected to leverage the lower tax rate to reduce prices.
Royal Enfield’s popular models including the Classic, Bullet, Meteor, and Hunter 350, will become more affordable from September 22. The company noted that the cuts are part of a broader competitive strategy as the industry adjusts to the new 18% tax slab.
Other major two-wheeler makers have followed suit. Bajaj Auto has reduced prices by up to Rs 20,000 on select models, TVS Motor announced cuts of up to Rs 21,718, while Hero MotoCorp is offering benefits of up to Rs 15,743.
Separately, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has directed carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers to display posters comparing old and new vehicle prices after the GST rationalisation. According to a Business Standard report, the ministry has also asked that these posters feature photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ministry said, “Bikes are the primary mode of transport in rural and semi-urban India; cheaper bikes will directly benefit farmers, small traders, and daily wage earners.” It added that the cut would also support gig workers by reducing EMIs and ownership costs.
GST on EVs remains unchanged at 5%, while most auto components now fall under the 18% slab.