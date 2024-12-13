SMFG India Credit and SMFG Grihashakti named among top 50 companies with great managers 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
SMFG Credit and SMFG Grihashakti have secured positions on the 2024 list of the Top 50 Companies with Great Managers, as recognized by the Great Manager Awards.
This marks the sixth consecutive year both organizations have received honours from the People Business Initiative.
In addition to the company-level recognition, three of their senior professionals were singled out for distinction.
From SMFG India Credit, Mr. Navin Sethi and Mr. Krishnakumar R were acknolwedged, while Mr. Sai Sasanka Batchu of SMFG Grihashakti also earned a place among the Top 100 Managers.
These managers were selected from a broad field of more than 7,000 participants, spanning various industries and sectors.
Commenting on the awards, Mr. Gaurav Terdal, Chief Human Resources Officer, SMFG India Credit, said, “This is our sixth consecutive win at the Great Manager Awards. Such recognitions validate our strategic approach to talent development and underscore our position as a forward-thinking financial services organization committed to excellence at every level. These achievements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to leadership excellence.”