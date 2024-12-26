            

SMFG infuses Rs 3,000 crore into SMFG India Credit via rights issue

As of September 30, 2024, SMICC’s Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 49,800 crore, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 25.1 percent.

By  Storyboard18Dec 26, 2024 11:23 AM
Post this infusion, SMICC’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is expected to strengthen further, reinforcing the company’s robust financial foundation.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) has reinforced its commitment to the Indian market with another Rs 3,000 crore equity infusion in SMFG India Credit Co.Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd.) (SMICC) via a rights issue. As per the company, this investment also includes Rs 300 crore directed towards its wholly-owned subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd. (Formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Co. Ltd.) (SMFG Grihashakti).

As of September 30, 2024, SMICC’s Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 49,800 crore, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 25.1 percent. SMFG in April 2024 had infused Rs 1,300 crore in SMICC via rights issue and with this latest capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore, SMICC has received the highestever fund infusion of Rs 4,300 crore for any financial year since inception.

Pankaj Malik, Chief Financial Officer, SMFG India Credit said, “This fund infusion demonstrates the confidence that SMFG places in the growth potential of the Indian market and SMFG India Credit’s vision. The enhanced capital base not only allows us to scale our business operations but also solidifies our ability to serve a diverse customer base with innovative financial solutions. As we continue to expand, our focus remains steadfast on driving financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities across the country."

This investment reflects SMFG’s unwavering focus on supporting SMICC’s growth trajectory and enhancing financial inclusion across the Nation. Post this infusion, SMICC’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is expected to strengthen further, reinforcing the company’s robust financial foundation.


Tags
First Published on Dec 26, 2024 11:23 AM

