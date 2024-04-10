Smriti Irani races ahead of Mamta Banerjee, Nirmala Sitharaman as Gen Z's popular female political choice: Hunch

In an attempt to comprehend the preferences of Gen- Z for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hunch, the social discovery app, has unveiled a report based on the user-generated polls on the app. A user-generated poll on Hunch focused on the dynamics of power among women in politics, with results split among respondents, with Smriti Irani securing 32.3 percent, while Mamta Banerjee led with 26.2 percent. Nirmala Sitharaman and Droupadi Murmu also featured prominently, showcasing the diversity of influential female leaders in politics.

The report delves deep into the Gen-Z’s political aspirations, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping India's future. With their maiden votes, they wield the power to influence the nation's trajectory, making their perspectives on the leaders and democratic parties of India indispensable.

Around 85.3 percent of the respondents support implementing a mandatory retirement age for politicians. This result underlines the young generation’s desire for a more dynamic political landscape, advocating for fresh leadership beyond entrenched incumbents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds strong favor among 61.8 percent of Gen Z individuals, according to feedback from over 20,000 respondents. Additionally, a substantial 65.9 percent perceive him as the most formidable candidate, while Rahul Gandhi trails significantly behind with just 18.9 percent support. Nearly half (49.3 percent) of Gen Z express an interest to actively engage in politics themselves, further enhancing their inclination towards a transformed political landscape.

Regarding preferred mediums for following political news, social media emerged as the top and the most obvious choice, garnering 63.9 percent of their votes, followed by TV news (23.1 percent) and newspapers (13.0 percent). There is no doubt that social media has transformed how news is consumed in today’s landscape due to its immediacy, accessibility, personalization, and vast reach.