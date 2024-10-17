            

      Sourav Ganguly named Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

      In his role, Sourav Ganguly will spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals Men’s IPL and Women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa.

      Oct 17, 2024
      Sourav Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later continued with the Capitals as Director of Cricket. (Image source: News18)

      Cricketer Sourav Ganguly was named as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. In his role, Ganguly will spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals Men’s IPL and Women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa.

      Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later continued with the Capitals as Director of Cricket.

      Speaking on the appointment, Parth Jindal, foudner, JSW Sports, said, “Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is. I’ve said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport. I am both humbled and delighted that Dada will now head all things cricket for JSW Sports in his role as Director.”

      Speaking on his new role, Ganguly said, “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision. JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects.”


