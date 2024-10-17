            
      Mamaearth ranks as the 3rd largest skincare brand in India, reports Euromonitor International

      Home-grown D2C brand climbs beauty industry ranks as consumer demand for natural and toxin-free products grows.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2024 1:02 PM
      The direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has also risen to 9th place among the top beauty and personal care brands overall, improving its position from 13th last year.

      In a significant development within India's competitive beauty and personal care market, Mamaearth has secured the 3rd spot among the country's top skincare brands, according to Euromonitor International's latest report.

      The direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand has also risen to 9th place among the top beauty and personal care brands overall, improving its position from 13th last year. This marks a period of rapid growth for Mamaearth, which is known for its toxin-free and natural personal care products under Honasa Consumer Ltd.

      The Euromonitor report on the beauty and personal care sector in India for 2023 highlights a shift towards home-grown D2C brands like Mamaearth that are successfully expanding their market share.

      Honasa Consumer's wider portfolio is also making its presence felt; The Derma Co., another brand under its umbrella, has emerged as the largest active-based skincare brand in the country and entered the list of top 20 skincare brands.

      Additionally, Honasa's Aqualogica and Dr. Sheth's are gaining traction in India's increasingly competitive sunscreen market.

      Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer, expressed satisfaction with the brands' upward momentum, attributing the success to a commitment to natural ingredients and consumer trust. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and the trust Indian consumers have placed in us," Alagh said.

      Founded with its flagship brand Mamaearth, Honasa Consumer has expanded its portfolio to include various purpose-driven brands such as The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, and BBlunt.


