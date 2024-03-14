Spotify rolls out beta version of Music Videos feature in select markets; India not included

comScore            

      Spotify will begin to roll out music videos from a select catalog for Premium users in the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 14, 2024 8:33 AM
      The streamer said in this beta launch, it will continue to innovate and iterate based on feedback from both users and artists. (Representative Image: Alexander Shatov via Unsplash)

      Global audio streaming major Spotify launched music videos in beta for Spotify Premium users across 11 markets, adding another way to enhance the artist-to-fan connection.

      “So many times in my own experience and for countless others, music videos play a key role in hooking you: taking you from being a listener to leaning in and becoming a fan,” said Charlie Hellman, Vice President and Head of Music Product at Spotify. “They’re an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music.”

      Through Spotify features like Canvas, Clips, Artist Bios, Live Events, and Merch, artists are able to connect with new fans and listeners in meaningful ways. Canvas visuals in particular have been shown to drive engagement, with users sharing, saving, or adding songs to playlists at a higher rate.

      The beta version of music videos on Spotify begins rolling out with a limited catalog of music videos, including hits from global artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, or local favorites like Aluna and Asake.

      Spotify will begin to roll out music videos from a select catalog for Premium users in the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

      The streamer said in this beta launch, it will continue to innovate and iterate based on feedback from both users and artists.


      First Published on Mar 14, 2024 8:33 AM

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Marketing

