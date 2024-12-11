Swiggy launches an invite-only membership 'One BLCK'

Swiggy has introduced One BLCK, an exclusive, invite-only membership for consumers seeking the highest level of convenience and service. As per the company, One BLCK is designed to deliver an elevated Swiggy experience.

Members will enjoy faster deliveries on every food order, along with an On-Time Guarantee. When dining out, members can indulge in complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts. They will also benefit from access to Swiggy’s top customer care agents for personalized, priority support.

One BLCK members will also enjoy all the benefits of the current Swiggy One membership, including unlimited free deliveries on both food delivery and Instamart, as well as exclusive member-only discounts on food delivery and Dineout.

“We are thrilled to introduce Swiggy One BLCK, designed to provide an elevated experience for users who demand the highest levels of service, convenience, and exclusive privileges from Swiggy. Swiggy One BLCK is the business-class equivalent for our customers—refining the aspects that matter most to premium users: speed, reliability, and personalized care. With this launch, we’re setting a new benchmark for premium memberships in the industry,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and CGO of Swiggy.

Additionally, One BLCK is the country’s only membership that offers benefits across categories of food delivery, quick commerce and dining out, along with industry-first benefits for premium users. Members also gain access to exclusive perks from top partner brands such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, Cinepolis, and more. To celebrate the launch, One BLCK members will receive a One BLCK-only complimentary Yatra Prime membership.

Launched in 2021, approximately 80% of Swiggy One members use two or more services on Swiggy and spend 3x more than non-Swiggy One members. With the introduction of this premium service One BLCK, Swiggy aims to elevate the experience for premium customers while driving growth across all its businesses.