Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Greenply

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, the digital-first creative agency Tonic Worldwide has secured the digital mandate for Greenply, a premier plywood brand renowned for its commitment to sustainability and environmental care.
Tonic Worldwide will serve as the digital partner for Greenply with a goal to amplify the brand’s digital footprint through a comprehensive suite of services.
The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.
Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President Marketing, Greenply, said, “Our goal is to strengthen Greenply’s social media presence and connect deeply with our community. With Tonic’s expertise, we look forward to creating engaging social media experiences that resonate with our audience and drive our commitment to sustainability and superior craftsmanship.”
Speaking on the digital mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tonic Worldwide, said, “We are closely working with Greenply to enable them on their digital forward journey. As a low consumer involvement category brand, they are doing a fabulous job of building consumer interest and intent in the category with the branding initiatives. Digital plays the most important role in a consumer’s home building journey of dreaming about good designs, inspiration, research, connecting with experts, finding experts etc. and we aim to empower the consumer in this journey with relevant category interventions on digital across touchpoints.”