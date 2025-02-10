Trademark Dispute: Bombay High Court rules in favor of ABD, temporarily halts Mansion House launch

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bombay High Court has dismissed Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.’s (TI) plea in a trademark dispute regarding the Mansion House brand, allowing Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD) to introduce Mansion House-branded products in West Bengal. However, according to the media reports, the court has granted Tilaknagar Industries a temporary stay to file an appeal, putting the execution of the order on hold for four weeks.
The legal battle revolves around the Mansion House and Savoy Club trademarks, with TI accusing Herman Jansen Beverages Nederland B.V. and others of attempting to pass off their alcoholic beverages under these names. TI claims that this constitutes trademark infringement and would confuse consumers in the market.
In its ruling, the court allowed ABD’s interim application, permitting the company to introduce its Mansion House-branded products in the state of West Bengal, a significant step for ABD as it seeks to expand its presence in the region. However, at TI's request, the court’s decision has been temporarily stayed, providing TI a window to file an appeal with a division bench of the Bombay High Court.
Despite the ruling, Tilaknagar Industries emphasized that it will continue its uninterrupted use and sale of the Mansion House brand and does not anticipate any immediate financial impact. The company reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its business interests and intellectual property rights as it prepares to challenge the court's decision.
As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to raise important questions about trademark ownership and the potential for market confusion in the competitive alcoholic beverage industry.