Unilever acquires personal care brand Wild

ADVERTISEMENT
British multinational consumer packaged good company Unilever, on April 1 announced that it had acquired natural deodorant brand Wild.
Launched in the UK in 2020, Wild is a digitally native brand which has built a consumer base through its direct-to-consumer and retail model, stated the company in its statement.
Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wild into the Unilever family. The brand’s innovative approach to formulations and packaging, and social-first marketing, has made Wild an unmissably superior brand, and a perfect complement to our Personal Care portfolio. Charlie, Freddy and the team have put consumers at the heart of the brand which is a testament to its success.”
Wild co-founder Charlie Bowes-Lyon said, “Joining Unilever marks an exciting new chapter for Wild. Our mission to remove single-use plastic from the bathroom with desirable, innovative personal care products will be hugely strengthened by leveraging Unilever’s expertise, scale and reach to further grow the brand and bring our vision to more consumers.”
Wild is distributed through direct-to-consumer, digital commerce and retail channels, primarily in the UK, Europe, and the US. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.