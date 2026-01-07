Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan hits certification hurdle as producers approach Madras High Court

The plea further questioned how any complaint could have arisen when the film had not been publicly screened or exhibited and had only been viewed by the production team and statutory authorities.

The producers of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan have approached the Madras High Court challenging the Central Board of Film Certification’s decision to reconsider the certification of the film by referring it to a Revising Committee, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Jana Nayagan is being positioned as Vijay’s final film following his entry into politics through the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, but the CBFC has yet to issue the final censor certificate permitting its release.

According to the Bar and Bench report, the CBFC’s Examining Committee had earlier recommended that the film be granted a UA 16+ certification, subject to certain cuts. The producers informed the court that these directions were fully complied with.

The matter was subsequently referred to a Revising Committee after a complaint was received from an individual regarding the film’s alleged contents. The producers have challenged this decision before the High Court, seeking directions for the issuance of the final certificate.

Justice PT Asha heard the matter on Tuesday. Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, sought time to file a response, following which the court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

The producers stated before the court that they had applied for censor certification on December 18, 2025. After a personal hearing, the Examining Committee, through a communication dated December 22, 2025, recommended UA 16+ certification, citing depictions of violence, fight sequences, gory visuals and brief references to religious sentiments as grounds for the age classification.

The committee also directed specific excisions and modifications, which the producers said were implemented in full, after which a revised version of the film was resubmitted on December 24, 2025. The modifications were verified on December 29, 2025, and the producers were informed that the film would be granted UA 16+ certification.

Despite this, the producers received an email dated January 5, 2026, stating that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee under Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, based on a complaint relating to religious sentiments and the portrayal of armed forces.

The producers argued that the certification rules do not allow a concluded certification process to be reopened on the basis of undisclosed complaints, particularly after compliance with all prescribed cuts. They contended that neither the identity of the complainant nor the contents or supporting material of the complaint had been disclosed, rendering the CBFC’s action arbitrary and in violation of principles of natural justice.

The plea further questioned how any complaint could have arisen when the film had not been publicly screened or exhibited and had only been viewed by the production team and statutory authorities.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran, appearing for the producers, informed the court that nearly ₹500 crore was riding on the film, which is slated to release on over 5,000 screens worldwide. He also pointed out that Jana Nayagan has already received censor clearance in 24 other countries.

The producers further stated that continued delay in certification could increase the risk of piracy and result in irreparable commercial and reputational damage. Senior Advocate Parasaran appeared along with Advocates Shubang Nair and Vijayan Subramanian.

