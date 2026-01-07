Oppo integrates Realme as sub-brand in cost-cutting move

Chinese smartphone maker Realme said on Wednesday that it will be integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, a move aimed at pooling resources and cutting costs within the group, according to a Reuters report.

The integration brings Realme closer to Oppo, with both brands sharing the same parent company, BBK Electronics, one of China’s largest consumer hardware conglomerates that also owns Vivo. The restructuring comes amid intensifying competition and margin pressures in the global smartphone market.

Realme, which has a strong presence in India, Southeast Asia and parts of Europe, has built its brand around value-driven smartphones targeted at younger consumers. The integration is expected to help streamline operations, optimise supply chains and improve cost efficiencies across product development and distribution.

India remains a key market for BBK’s smartphone brands. According to Counterpoint Research, Vivo led India’s smartphone shipments with a 24% market share in the third quarter of 2025, followed by Oppo at 16%. Samsung and Apple accounted for 13% and 9% of shipments, respectively.

The Indian smartphone market has also seen a sharp shift toward higher-priced devices. The premium segment—priced above ₹30,000—was the fastest-growing category during the quarter, posting 29% year-on-year shipment growth. The trend helped lift the overall market value by 18% year-on-year, marking the highest-ever quarterly value recorded in India.

Apple benefited significantly from the premiumisation trend. The iPhone 16 emerged as the highest-shipped smartphone in India for the second consecutive quarter, supported by strong festive demand and improved retail execution, enabling Apple to log its highest-ever third-quarter shipments in the country.

The Realme-Oppo integration signals further consolidation within China’s smartphone industry as companies seek scale and efficiency to navigate slowing growth and rising competition globally.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 4:54 PM