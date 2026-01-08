Spotify expands creator monetization as video podcasts surge

Spotify is widening access to its creator monetization program and introducing new features for video podcasters as it steps up efforts to compete in the fast-growing video podcast market dominated by platforms such as YouTube.

The Swedish streaming company said on Wednesday that it is lowering the eligibility criteria for creators to join its monetization initiative, roughly a year after the program was first introduced. The move follows a sharp rise in video podcast consumption on Spotify, which the company says has nearly doubled on a monthly basis since the launch.

Roman Wasenmuller, Spotify’s global head of podcasts, as reported by Reuters, said, users are now streaming significantly more video podcast content than before, with the average listener watching twice as many video shows per month. The growing appetite for video-led audio content has intensified competition among platforms seeking to attract creators and advertisers.

Spotify said it has invested heavily in the podcast ecosystem over the past five years, contributing more than $10 billion to creator earnings, infrastructure development and audience growth. As part of the expansion, creators will now be able to qualify for monetization with lower benchmarks, including fewer engaged listeners, reduced consumption hours and a smaller number of published episodes.

Under the updated program, eligible creators can earn advertising revenue from free-tier listeners and other platforms. Video podcasters, however, will gain an additional income stream, receiving direct payments from Spotify when premium subscribers watch their content without ads.

The company also announced plans to introduce new sponsorship management tools in April and will allow creators to publish and monetize video podcasts directly from third-party hosting services such as Acast, Audioboom and Libsyn.

In a further push to support creators, Spotify unveiled Sycamore Studios in Los Angeles, a new production hub that will serve as the home for The Ringer’s podcasts and be accessible to select creators. Spotify already operates similar facilities in London and New York, a move the company says will help podcasters reduce production costs by providing access to in-house studio infrastructure.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 11:12 AM