WhatsApp to introduce AI-powered writing help for users

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is testing a new AI-powered feature that will allow users to refine their messages before sending them. The tool, called Writing Help, has been spotted in the app’s Android beta version 2.25.23.7, according to tipster WaBetaInfo.
The feature uses Meta AI, the company’s in-house artificial intelligence model, to help users rephrase, proofread, or even change the tone of their messages. Available options include Professional, Funny, and Rephrase, giving users more flexibility in how they communicate. Importantly, the tool is optional — users can continue sending unedited messages as usual.
Meta says the system will rely on private processing technology to ensure user anonymity and end-to-end encryption, even when the AI editor is used. The recipient of a message will not be able to see whether it has been edited by AI.
The Writing Help tool is disabled by default and must be manually activated in the app’s settings.
In addition to text assistance, WhatsApp is also testing voice chat with Meta AI. The feature could soon allow users to interact with an AI chatbot that has a Siri-like dynamic halo icon, capable of answering queries, citing sources, and even processing voice commands. For this, the chatbot will request access to the phone’s microphone and speakers.
Meta has already rolled out AI integrations across WhatsApp and Instagram, including tools for generating images and planning itineraries. The latest additions indicate a broader push to embed AI directly into everyday messaging.