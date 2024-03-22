comScore            

      WinZO collaborates with Carry Minati for Bharat Tech Triumph initiative

      WinZO had launched the 'Bharat Tech Triumph' initiative to enhance the global export of culturally relevant games and related technology originated in Bharat.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 22, 2024 4:46 PM
      The winning companies through the program are showcasing their products in the first-ever India Pavilion at the gaming conference, Game Developer Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

      WinZO, a vernacular interactive entertainment platform, united with Carry Minati, an influencer with over 40 million subscribers, for its Bharat Tech Triumph initiative that supports the Indian game developer community at the first-ever India Pavilion at Game Developer Conference.

      WinZO had launched the 'Bharat Tech Triumph' initiative to enhance the global export of culturally relevant games and related technology originated in Bharat. The winning companies through the program are showcasing their products in the first-ever India Pavilion at the gaming conference, Game Developer Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

      Amidst competition, only 10 developers earned sponsorship.

      The winners of the Bharat Tech Triumph include:

      · "Kurukshetra," an epic card-based strategy game inspired by the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

      · "Mumbai Gullies," an action-adventure game set in the bustling city of Mumbai.

      · "Shri Ram Mandir," a simulation/arcade game enabling players to construct the iconic temple.

      · “ScarFall," a multiplayer battle royale shooting game.

      · "Invrse Cricket," a virtual reality cricket game offering an immersive experience.

      · "Bloom," a charming narrative-driven puzzle game.

      · "Mayanagari," India's premier Hindi 3D open-world gangster game.

      · "Unsung Empire: The Cholas," a 3D action-adventure game featuring sword-based combat.

      · “Spook A Boo,” a physics-based couch co-op game that promises a console-like experience.


