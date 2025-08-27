Gurugram customer finds glove in Zomato sandwich, raises food safety concerns

ADVERTISEMENT
A customer has raised serious concerns over food hygiene after claiming to find a glove inside a sandwich ordered through the food delivery platform Zomato.
Satish Sarawagi, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), shared the incident on social media on Tuesday, tagging Zomato, Zomato Care, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). He described the discovery as “unacceptable” and a “serious hygiene concern,” urging the platform to investigate immediately.
Zomato’s Response
Zomato Care responded within 30 minutes, apologising for the incident and expressing shock. The company confirmed it would investigate the matter with the restaurant partner and follow up directly with the customer.
Hi Satish, we're absolutely shocked to hear about this. We can't begin to imagine how upsetting this must have been for you. Please allow us some time so that we can take this up with the restaurant partner, we'll get in touch with you to discuss this further.— Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 26, 2025
The incident comes amid ongoing concerns over food hygiene in the online delivery sector. A similar case in 2023 involved a Bengaluru customer who discovered a live worm in a FreshMenu meal ordered via Zomato. Following widespread attention, FreshMenu issued an apology, took disciplinary action against the responsible team, and implemented stricter kitchen safety measures.
As food delivery continues to grow in popularity, experts say such incidents underline the need for stringent hygiene practices, customer vigilance, and regulatory oversight to ensure safe meals reach consumers.