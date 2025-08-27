After PokerBaazi, now Zupee rules out legal battle, fully aligns with Online Gaming Law

Zupee, one of India’s leading online social gaming companies, has announced that it will not challenge the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The company emphasized its complete compliance with the provisions of the law and reiterated its respect for India’s legislative process.

Top real money gaming firms like Dream11, Gameskraft and Pokerbaazi parent Moonshine Technology have decided to not contest the law in court.

Confirming the development, Zupee’s Founder and CEO, Dilsher Singh Malhi, said, “We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating and innovating within the framework of the law while collaborating with policymakers to shape India’s entertainment ecosystem.”

In line with the Act, Zupee has discontinued all paid game formats on its platform. The company has stopped accepting new deposits, while existing users have been asked to withdraw their balances, which remain fully accessible. The firm has been actively engaging with users to ensure a smooth and transparent transition, reinforcing its responsibility toward its community.

Malhi added, “We respect both the letter and spirit of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 and have fully complied with the law. For Zupee, this is not a setback but an opportunity to double down on what we have always stood for — building culturally rooted, social games that bring people together.”

Since its inception, Zupee has positioned itself as a pioneer of social gaming rooted in India’s cultural heritage. The company is best known for reimagining traditional favorites such as Ludo, which has attracted over 150 million users. Its growing portfolio has also included Snakes & Ladders and Trump Cards Mania, designed to merge cultural nostalgia with digital innovation.

Zupee’s leadership stated that this cultural foundation will continue to guide its strategy as it adapts to the new regulatory framework. The company reaffirmed its focus on social, non-monetary gaming formats that aim to provide inclusive entertainment experiences for India’s mobile-first generation.

The enactment of the Online Gaming Act marks a significant shift for the industry, but Zupee stressed that it sees the change as a moment of reinvention rather than retreat. The company underlined that its talented workforce, creativity, and resilience will fuel its next phase of growth.

“Our mission remains to create experiences that combine India’s cultural legacy with the possibilities of technology, shaping a gaming and entertainment ecosystem that is inclusive, innovative, and future-ready,” Malhi noted.