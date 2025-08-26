New gaming body IGPDA unites Indian developers and publishers

ADVERTISEMENT
In a landmark development for India’s interactive entertainment sector, the Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) has been officially launched to provide a unified voice for game creators, strengthen policy advocacy, and position India as a global hub for gaming and esports.
Backing the recently enacted Online Gaming Bill and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a leader in gaming, esports, and digital innovation, the IGPDA aims to champion original Made-in-India intellectual property (IP) and nurture talent across the AVGC-XR ecosystem (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality).
The association has proposed Maharashtra as its first strategic state partner, with a roadmap to transform Mumbai into a global gaming hub by attracting international investments, offering policy support, and building world-class infrastructure.
Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor (Investments & Strategy) to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra: “Our focus has been to drive strategic investments, foster global partnerships, and accelerate transformative infrastructure and technology initiatives in Maharashtra under the visionary leadership of Hon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We welcome this proactive initiative from the Indian games industry.”
This initiative comes soon after the launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), a Centre of Excellence established with support from the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Maharashtra, FICCI, and CII to accelerate innovation and skill development in the sector.
Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies: "Nazara’s vision has always been anchored on IP-led growth. The IGPDA aligns perfectly with this mission, ensuring Indian creativity thrives globally and creates sustainable long-term value."
The Vision
The IGPDA unites leading Indian studios and publishers, including Nazara Technologies, Gametion (Ludo King), nCore Games (FAU-G: Domination), Reliance Games (WWE Mayhem, Little Singham), SuperGaming (Indus Battle Royale), Tara Gaming (The Age of Bhaarat), underDOGS Studio (Mukti), Aeos Games (Unleash the Avatar), and Dot9 Games.
"With IGPDA, the focus is now on producing original Indian AAA content that can earn global recognition while keeping value creation rooted here at home." Roby John, Co-founder and CEO, SuperGaming: "With Indus Battle Royale, we’ve proven Indian-made games can carry our culture and identity while appealing worldwide at scale. The IGPDA ensures Indian games take centre stage in the global gaming narrative."
Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Games said, "Reliance Games has created globally successful franchises such as WWE Mayhem and American Dad! Apocalypse Soon for international audiences, while also building iconic Indian IPs like Little Singham that resonate deeply with Indian audiences. With the launch of IGPDA, we are committed to advancing the Make in India, for the World vision by producing original AAA games that bring Indian creativity and stories to global audiences.”
The association’s structure brings together developers, publishers, platforms, tool providers, training institutions, investors, and ecosystem enablers—ensuring representation across the value chain from creation to capital.