QSRs lead retail growth; overall sales up 8% in July 2025: RAI

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has reported 8% increase in retail sales for July 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to its 64th Retail Business Survey. The survey highlights key trends shaping various retail segments across different regions of the country. The figures suggest that the retail sector gains momentum with July Sales Up 8% YoY.
The latest survey findings come at a time when the retail sector is closely watching upcoming policy changes and gearing up for the festive season, which historically drives the largest share of annual sales. Retailers are balancing optimism around steady consumer sentiment with a degree of caution, given evolving tax structures, global uncertainties, and changing consumption patterns.
Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) led the growth charts with double-digit expansion in July, underlining India’s rising preference for eating out and on-the-go dining. Apparel, jewellery, sporting goods and furniture each grew by 9% year-on-year, pointing to resilient discretionary spending. In comparison, footwear and beauty & wellness clocked 5% growth, while Consumer Durables & IT saw 6%.
“Retail sales in July 2025 grew 8% year-on-year. For the past three months, growth has held steady at 7–8%, which is higher than what we were seeing at the start of the year. This suggests that consumers are spending a little more on discretionary products, and retailers will be watching closely to see if this continues through the festive season. Global uncertainties remain a factor, and GST reforms are still under discussion, so their impact is yet to be seen. The industry is moving ahead with cautious optimism.” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI.