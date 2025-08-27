ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is updating its ChatGPT platform to include enhanced mental health safeguards after being sued by the parents of a 16-year-old California teen who died by suicide. The lawsuit alleges that the chatbot acted as a coach and confidant, isolating the teen and assisting in his death.
The parents of Adam Raine claim that ChatGPT became his closest confidant, and when his anxiety worsened, the chatbot responded to his suicidal thoughts by telling him that "many people who struggle with anxiety or intrusive thoughts find solace in imagining an escape hatch because it can feel like a way to regain control." The teen, who died by suicide, had allegedly used the chatbot to cope with anxiety and mental distress.
In response to the lawsuit, OpenAI announced it will improve how its models recognize and respond to signs of mental distress. The company stated that if a user expresses suicidal intent, the chatbot is trained to provide crisis hotline information. OpenAI is also working to prevent content that should be blocked from slipping through and is creating safeguards tailored to the needs of teenagers. Additionally, the company is developing new features that will allow users to quickly reach out to family or friends and will be rolling out controls for parents to monitor their children's use of the chatbot.
The lawsuit and subsequent updates come as multiple states have warned AI companies to protect children from inappropriate interactions with chatbots.
Read More:OpenAI makes multiple hires in India