IDFC FIRST Bank CMO TV Naarayan resigns to pursue aviation industry role

IDFC FIRST Bank announced in an exchange filing that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), TV Naarayan, has resigned from his position to pursue opportunities in the aviation sector. His last working day with the bank was August 22, 2025, the company informed in a regulatory filing.
In his resignation letter addressed to Adrian Andrade, Chief Human Resources Officer at IDFC FIRST Bank, Narayan expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences during his tenure. He credited the bank’s leadership, particularly MD & CEO V. Vaidyanathan, for creating a culture of belonging and ethical practices.
“I came to IDFC FIRST as an employee but will leave with a whole lot of friends and well-wishers,” Narayan wrote, adding that while he is moving on professionally, he will continue to remain a customer and supporter of the bank.
Narayan highlighted the strong bench-strength and talent within the marketing team, expressing confidence in a smooth transition. He also described his time at the bank as one of immense pride, especially being part of its journey in building a strong brand identity since inception.
Narayan played a pivotal role in shaping its marketing strategy and strengthening the brand in a competitive financial services landscape.
With over two decades of experience, he has built a diverse career across financial services and global digital platforms. He began at Kotak Securities in marketing and branding, before moving to TimesOfMoney, where he managed NRI services. He later joined Motilal Oswal Securities as Senior Manager – Product Marketing, eventually returning to TimesOfMoney in a senior digital marketing role.
His career trajectory further expanded at PayPal, where he took on leadership roles spanning merchant marketing, marketing operations, and international merchant acquisition, giving him extensive exposure to global markets and digital ecosystems.
