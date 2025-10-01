Zoho founder clarifies data hosting and product development amid misconceptions, says “Made in India, Made for the World”

ADVERTISEMENT
Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation, has clarified misconceptions regarding where Zoho products are developed, where customer data is hosted, and the technology infrastructure powering the company’s services amidst the ongoing chaos around introduction of Arattai App.
In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu emphasized that all Zoho products are developed in India, with the company’s global headquarters based in Chennai. He noted that Zoho pays taxes in India on its global income while maintaining offices in over 80 countries, including a strong presence in the United States, one of its largest markets.
There are questions about where Zoho is developed and where the data is hosted and who hosts it. There is a lot of false information we want to correct.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 30, 2025
1. All the products are developed in India. Our global headquarters is in Chennai and we pay taxes in India on our global…
Addressing concerns about data storage, Vembu stated that Indian customer data is hosted within India at facilities in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, with a new center coming up in Odisha.
Globally, Zoho operates over 18 data centers, hosting data within respective countries or regions to comply with local jurisdiction requirements.
Vembu also clarified the company’s infrastructure approach. All Zoho services run on hardware owned by the company and software frameworks developed in-house, leveraging open-source platforms like Linux and PostgreSQL. Contrary to some reports, Zoho does not host its products on AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. While some third-party cloud services are used for regional traffic optimization, no customer data is stored on them.
He also explained why Zoho’s developer accounts in the App Store and Play Store list a U.S. address: it was a legacy setup from the early days of these platforms and has not been updated.
Vembu concluded by reiterating Zoho’s identity as “Made in India, Made for the World”, underscoring the company’s commitment to homegrown development with a global footprint.