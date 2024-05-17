            

      12 Unicorns, over 125 startups commit to onboarding ONDC

      DPIIT organizes ONDC Startup Mahotsav in New Delhi; platform for startups to leverage Open Network for Digital Commerce.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 5:25 PM
      12 Unicorns, over 125 startups commit to onboarding ONDC
      the ONDC was launched in 2021 as a first-of-its-kind protocol, with a mission to democratize digital commerce. Today, ONDC is fully operational across India, with the digital infrastructure completed and rolled out to businesses and the public at large.

      Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) organised the ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav’, a first of its kind event, on May 17, 2024, at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The event symbolized the celebration and collaboration of two of DPIIT’s flagship initiatives – the Startup India initiative and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

      Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar Singh, underlined the Government's commitment to nurturing and encouraging ecosystem for startup growth and innovation. He said, “The ONDC Startup Mahotsav is an inflexion point for startups in India to leverage the opportunities unlocked by ONDC. The network has rapidly grown and matured over the past one and a half years, and today’s session reflects both the DPIIT’s and industry’s commitment to democratising digital commerce in India.”

      The event witnessed participation of around 5,000 startups in hybrid mode. Over 125 ecosystem stakeholders including startups, unicorns and high growth businesses such as EaseMyTrip, OfBusiness, Winzo, Livspace, GlobalBees, Pristyn Care, Cars24, Physics Wallah, PolicyBazaar, and Zerodha, signed Letter of Intent (LoI) during the event. These LoIs signify the potential of ONDC and the eagerness of leading startups of the country to collaborate with the platform.

      MD and CEO of ONDC, T. Koshy said, "The ONDC Startup Mahotsav marks a pivotal moment in India's digital transformation journey. By fostering collaboration and innovation within our ecosystem, we are empowering startups to redefine the rules of the game in e-commerce”.

      The ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav’ is a collaboration between the ONDC and the Startup India initiative. More than 5 lakh sellers have been onboarded on the platform, of which more than 70% are small or medium sized sellers. In April 2024, ONDC facilitated around 7.22 million transactions. To realise this, the ‘ONDC Startup Mahotsav’ was organized. With an effective association between the startups and the ONDC, a holistic growth of both the initiatives, the economy at large and opportunities to grow at scale are being unlocked.

      The ONDC was launched in 2021 as a first-of-its-kind protocol, with a mission to democratize digital commerce. Today, ONDC is fully operational across India, with the digital infrastructure completed and rolled out to businesses and the public at large. ONDC lowers entry-barriers to digital commerce, and provides level playing ﬁeld for all e-commerce players, especially the small-scale businesses and those who have been digitally excluded.


      Tags
      First Published on May 17, 2024 5:25 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Indian start-ups back Digital Competition Bill, while Big Tech continues to oppose

      Indian start-ups back Digital Competition Bill, while Big Tech continues to oppose

      Digital

      40 Indian Startups urge MCA to move forward with Digital Competition Bill; 'not give in to delaying tactics by Big Tech'

      40 Indian Startups urge MCA to move forward with Digital Competition Bill; 'not give in to delaying tactics by Big Tech'

      Digital

      In Numbers: Netflix’s ad-supported plan now has 40 million monthly active users

      In Numbers: Netflix’s ad-supported plan now has 40 million monthly active users

      Digital

      The Netflix Effect: How the streamer's shows and films influence culture, attracting advertisers

      The Netflix Effect: How the streamer's shows and films influence culture, attracting advertisers

      Quantum Brief

      Apple News+ rolls out new game and offline mode to drive subscriptions

      Apple News+ rolls out new game and offline mode to drive subscriptions

      Digital

      EaseMyTrip introduces Google Wallet to elevate travel experience

      EaseMyTrip introduces Google Wallet to elevate travel experience

      How it Works

      92 percent say AI makes their overwhelming workload more manageable: Report

      92 percent say AI makes their overwhelming workload more manageable: Report